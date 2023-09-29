R.M. Manjunath Gowda elected president of DCC Bank in Shivamogga

September 29, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Shivamogga

Congress leader R.M. Manjunath Gowda was elected chairman of Shivamogga District Cooperative Central Bank unopposed in Shivamogga on Friday.

As only Manjunath Gowda had submitted his nomination papers for the post, there was no contest. Rudrappa, the returning officer, declared Manjunath Gowda the president of the bank.

Mr. Gowda has held this post five times since 1997. He has now been elected for the sixth time. Earlier, he was removed from the post following allegations of irregularities.

Manjunath was an aspirant for the Congress ticket to contest for the Thirthahalli constituency in the Assembly elections earlier this year. However, the party fielded former Minister Kimmane Ratnakar, who lost to BJP candidate Araga Jnanendra.

