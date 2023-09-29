ADVERTISEMENT

R.M. Manjunath Gowda elected president of DCC Bank in Shivamogga

September 29, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader R.M. Manjunath Gowda was elected chairman of Shivamogga District Cooperative Central Bank unopposed in Shivamogga on Friday.

As only Manjunath Gowda had submitted his nomination papers for the post, there was no contest. Rudrappa, the returning officer, declared Manjunath Gowda the president of the bank.

Mr. Gowda has held this post five times since 1997. He has now been elected for the sixth time. Earlier, he was removed from the post following allegations of irregularities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Manjunath was an aspirant for the Congress ticket to contest for the Thirthahalli constituency in the Assembly elections earlier this year. However, the party fielded former Minister Kimmane Ratnakar, who lost to BJP candidate Araga Jnanendra.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US