Rlys. urged to speed up works in Shivamogga district

Hassan

21 October 2020 23:19 IST

Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra has asked the Railways to speed up works taken up in Shivamogga district and complete them within the deadline. He held a videoconference with senior Railway officers in Shivamogga on Wednesday. A.K.Singh, General Manager, South Western Railway, and others attended the virtual meeting.

The Indian Railways is expected to restart its services on all passenger routes in the coming days as the lockdown restrictions are being relaxed. The timings of some trains could be altered. The officers should make changes considering the benefit of people travelling from the district. The Jan Shatabdi that connects Shivamogga and Yeshwanthpur should be extended up to the city station in Bengaluru. Industrialists and merchants of Shivamogga should be benefited by the changes, he said.

The survey work on Shivamogga-Ranebennur railway line would be completed within a week and the tender process for the further work would start soon. Besides that, the acquisition of land for the construction of the terminal at Koteganguru would be completed in a few days, the MP said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Raghavendra said he had also appealed to the Railways to construct an additional station for the passengers on Sagar-Jambagaru route and improve basic infrastructure facilities for travellers on Kumsi-Arasalu route. The Railway Ministry had already approved construction of four bridges at four points in the district. The State government too had extended its support for the projects. The foundation stones for the construction work would be laid within 15 days, he added.

Legislators Hartal Halappa and Bharati Shetty and others were present at the meeting.