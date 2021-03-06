Rlys. cautions public not to venture near electrified line

MANGALURU

06 March 2021

Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division has urged the general public not to go close to overhead power lines between Padil-Kulashekara and Jokatte-Panambur sections as the lines will be energised from Monday onwards.

An official release here said it was planning to energise the sidings of New Mangalore Port Trust, Udupi Power Corporation Ltd, and Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers with 25,000 Volts, AC single phase supply from Monday.

The Railways has exhibited appropriate caution boards at various locations.

It has asked people not come in contact, directly or indirectly, with electric cables and equipment as the chances of suffering electric shock were very high. People should not use unfolded umbrella beneath the OHE lines during rains or lightning as it was dangerous. People should not climb up OHE masts, locomotives (railway engines), carriages, and wagons. This was particularly for youngsters who often climb the rolling stock to take selfies.

People should desist from throwing objects on OHE lines from railway overbridges or foot overbridges as such an action could result in severe electric shock. People should not carry out any work within two-metre distance from OHE lines.

At level crossings, the Railways has asked people not to load vehicles beyond the permissible height as otherwise the vehicle could come in contact with the live electric lines.

Even though height gauges are provided, extra caution should be taken in transporting elephants, and carrying iron flag poles during processions.