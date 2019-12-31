Karnataka

Rly. terminal sought at Talaguppa

Demanding establishment of a railway terminal at Talaguppa in Sagar taluk, members of the Malnad Railway Horata Samiti staged a protest in Sagar town on Tuesday.

Addressing the protest meet, H.B. Raghavendra, social activist, said that Railway officials had earlier decided to establish the railway terminal in Talaguppa as ample land was available. But, he alleged, some BJP leaders were pressuring the Railway officials to get the terminal sanctioned for Kotegangur village near Shivamogga for their personal benefits.

Speaking on the occasion, Kagodu Thimmappa, former Minister, said that, as Talaguppa is nearer to Jog Falls and Sigandur, tourist spots, and to Honnavar, the coastal town, establishment of the railway terminal there would boost tourism and economic activities.

Na. D’Souza, novelist, and T.N. Srinivas, former president of Shivamogga District Congress Committee, also took part in the protest. The protesters raised slogans demanding that the Centre accord sanction for the Talaguppa-Honnavar railway project.

