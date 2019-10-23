‘Rly. stations are so clean that youths find taking selfies irresistible there’

Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi has said that railway stations in the country have become so clean during the BJP rule that youths find taking selfies irresistible there.

Speaking after flagging off the new Vijayapura-Yeshwantpur train here on Tuesday, he said that after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the groom in his hand for launching the cleanliness drive, railway stations in the country have become clean.

Stating that punctuality, safety and cleanliness is a priority for his Ministry, Mr. Angadi said that Mr. Modi has decided to extend railway connectivity to every part of the country.

Mr. Angadi said that the Railways has decided to spend ₹ 50 lakh crore in the next 10 years for a complete revamp and modernisation.

“We have also set a target for electrification of all railway lines by 2021 which will help save ₹ 13,000 crore annually,” he said.

He said that the Golden Chariot luxury train would be resumed as the service has been suspended since long owing to financial loss.

“Soon we will revive this train by adding more facilities to make it popular and earn profit also,” he said. On the demand for changing the schedule of the new train, he said that soon, the schedule would be changed as per demand. The train now leaves Vijayapura at 1 p.m. and reaches Yeshwantpur at 4.15 a.m. covering Hosapete, Davangere and Tumakuru.

“I too understand that if the train leaves at 1 p.m., it would not be the right time for people to travel as the train should start in the evening and reach the destination in the morning. I will ask the railway official to change its timing,” he said.

On the delay in completing the work in the railway overbridge in the city, Mr. Angadi set a deadline of six months for completion of the project and for a report to be submitted to him.

MPs Ramesh Jigajinagi and P.C. Gaddigoudar, MLAs Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Shivanand Patil and Veeranna Charantimath, MLC Hanumanth Nirani and officials of the Railway Department were present.

Investigation

Meanwhile, Mr. Angadi said that investigation of low-intensity blast at the Hubballi Railway Station is under way. He said that railway officials and Superintendent of Police of Dharwad are camping at the spot for investigation. Declining to add further to it, he, however, made it clear that those responsible for the act would be punished.