Rly. staff complete civil defence training

With a 60-member batch of railway staff under the South Western Railway Civil Defence Organisation completing training in civil defence, a live demonstration and mock drill on how to respond during emergencies was conducted in Hubballi on Monday.

The mock drill was held at the Railway Supervisors Rest House, Tungabhadra, near Hubballi Railway Station. According to a press release, the highest number (60) of railway staff have completed training and it is the highest ever since the railway zone came into existence.

In the mock drill carried out in the presence of South Western Railway General Manager A.K. Singh, Civil Defence personnel showcased various methods and technique pertaining to rescue operations during casualties on ground as well as those pertaining to high rise buildings.

Civil Defence personnel also demonstrated fire extinguishing methods, including extinguishing LPG cylinder fire, by using the common technique of water and blanket. They also displayed how to make slings, including Triangular Sling, Arm Sling, Cough and Collar Sling and Improvised Sling and others, for fractures. CPR technique for unconscious casualty was also displayed during the demonstration.

Mr. Singh lauded the personnel who successfully completed the training and said that the spirit of selfless service of Civil Defence should be emulated by all.

Mr. Singh also honoured civil defence volunteers Y. Vijayakumar, A.V. Potdar, Uday Naik, D.A. Makandar and H. Ramanjanappa for their dedicated service. Senior railway officials were present.