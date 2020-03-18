Rly. platform tickets to cost ₹50 in Mysuru, Hassan

Mysuru divisional authorities led by Divisional Railway Manager, Aparna Garg, along with Additional Divisional Railway Manager and Chief Medical Superintendent, Railway Hospital, Mysuru on Wednesday inspected Mysuru station to take stock of the efficacy of the precautionary steps taken in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ms. Garg instructed officials to step up the frequency of disinfecting commonly touched surfaces in the station. She asked the medical department to provide directional signage at all entry and exit points of the station and also at landing areas such as overbridges, escalators, lifts and in circulating area of booking and advanced reservation offices indicating the way to the COVID-19 Help Desk functioning at Mysuru railway station.

She also instructed the mechanical department to liberally use disinfectants in the interior and on the exterior of coaches of all passenger trains besides thoroughly cleaning all glass panels, doors and windows as frequently as possible to effectively limit the possibility of infections.

As per the directives of the Railway Board, with a view to restrict the numbers at stations and prevent overcrowding on platforms, the cost of platform tickets at Mysuru, Hassan, Shivamogga and Davangere stations has been increased from ₹10 to ₹50 with immediate effect.

She also underlined the importance of educating the rail users through pamphlets/literature in local language and announcements on public address system about the precautions they have to observe. She also asked the security establishment to be very proactive in preventing unauthorised persons gaining entry into platforms.

The quarantine facility set up at the multi-disciplinary training centre in Ashokapuram was also inspected.

The Railway has urged the cooperation of the travelling public to maintain hygiene in station area and in trains. Passengers with travel history are requested to declare, get tested and go for self-quarantine.