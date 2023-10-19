Rly. overbridges, underpass will be ready by Dec.: Raghavendra

October 19, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Shivamogga

B.Y. Raghavendra, MP, has said that railway overbridges and underpasses being constructed in the city at a cost of ₹120 crore will be completed by December this year.

Mr. Raghavendra spoke to journalists after inspecting the railway overbridge on Savalanga Road along with officers on Thursday. He said the Ministry of Railways and the State government had taken up construction of railway overbridges on Savalanga Road, Sominakoppa, Vidya Nagar, and Bhadravati.

The work on the flyover at Sominakoppa had been completed. The remaining works would be completed soon. “We are hopeful that these works will be completed soon and vehicles will be allowed to commute by December this year. These projects will help ease the movement of traffic in the city,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.