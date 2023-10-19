ADVERTISEMENT

Rly. overbridges, underpass will be ready by Dec.: Raghavendra

October 19, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

B.Y. Raghavendra, MP, inspecting the construction of a railway overbridge on Savalanga Road in Shivamogga on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

B.Y. Raghavendra, MP, has said that railway overbridges and underpasses being constructed in the city at a cost of ₹120 crore will be completed by December this year.

Mr. Raghavendra spoke to journalists after inspecting the railway overbridge on Savalanga Road along with officers on Thursday. He said the Ministry of Railways and the State government had taken up construction of railway overbridges on Savalanga Road, Sominakoppa, Vidya Nagar, and Bhadravati.

The work on the flyover at Sominakoppa had been completed. The remaining works would be completed soon. “We are hopeful that these works will be completed soon and vehicles will be allowed to commute by December this year. These projects will help ease the movement of traffic in the city,” he added.

