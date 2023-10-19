HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rly. overbridges, underpass will be ready by Dec.: Raghavendra

October 19, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
B.Y. Raghavendra, MP, inspecting the construction of a railway overbridge on Savalanga Road in Shivamogga on Thursday.

B.Y. Raghavendra, MP, inspecting the construction of a railway overbridge on Savalanga Road in Shivamogga on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

B.Y. Raghavendra, MP, has said that railway overbridges and underpasses being constructed in the city at a cost of ₹120 crore will be completed by December this year.

Mr. Raghavendra spoke to journalists after inspecting the railway overbridge on Savalanga Road along with officers on Thursday. He said the Ministry of Railways and the State government had taken up construction of railway overbridges on Savalanga Road, Sominakoppa, Vidya Nagar, and Bhadravati.

The work on the flyover at Sominakoppa had been completed. The remaining works would be completed soon. “We are hopeful that these works will be completed soon and vehicles will be allowed to commute by December this year. These projects will help ease the movement of traffic in the city,” he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.