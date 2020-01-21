Rly. flyover work creates chaos

The construction of a railway flyover on Hassan-Holenarsipur road in the city has led to traffic diversions, leaving the public in a quandary. The regular commuters on the road to the new KSRTC bus-stand from N.R.Circle are badly hit. The residents of Sharief Colony, located at a stone’s throw away from the bus-stand, now have to commute a long distance to reach the bus-stand.

For years, people of Hassan demanded a flyover on the road connecting N.R. Circle and the new KSRTC bus-stand at Channapatna. The railway gate on the stretch is closed whenever a train passes, causing traffic jams multiple times in a day. Now, the work has begun.

Based on a letter from the Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department, Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, on January 13, issued an order closing the stretch for vehicles for a year to allow the construction work.

People reaching the bus-stand from N.R.Circle have to take the new road next to the taluk office and go via the railway underpass near NDRK College. Those reaching N.R.Circle from the bus-stand have to cross the railway gate and take the road next to Nursing College to reach B.M.Road. However, heavy vehicles including KSRTC buses have been barred from entering these roads. The buses plying to other cities have to commute via by-pass. The city buses have to take Goruru Road route to connect the bus stand to the rest of the city. “If you get into a city bus to reach the bus stand, it will take you around the city before you get down”, said Ganesh, a resident of the city.

The residents of Sharief Colony are finding the traffic diversions problematic. “If I decide to reach the bus stand from Sharief Colony on a two-wheeler, I have to commute not less than 2 km, while the bus stand is only about 200 metres from my locality”, said Ateek Rahaman.

The PWD has put up signboards instructing the public about the traffic diversions. The traffic policemen have been deployed to monitor the traffic.