Rly. engine derails near Karatagi, but none hurt

October 17, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The engine of the Yesvantpur-Karatagi Express Train (No 16545) derailed near Karatagi Railway Station in Koppal district on Tuesday, resulting in the cancellation of a few trains for the day. Fortunately, none was hurt in the mishap.

According to railway sources, the train was nearing Karatagi station and it was moving at a slow speed when the engine (WDP 4B 40066) derailed.

The restoration work under the supervision of senior railway officials, including the Divisional Railway Manager, took several hours and the track was restored for railway service late in the evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the derailment, Train No 07381 SSS Hubballi-Karatagi Passenger Special was short-terminated at Gangavati on Tuesday.

Similarly, Train No 07382 Karatagi-SSS Hubballi Passenger Special and Train No 16546 Karatagi-Yesvantpur Express were partially cancelled between Karatagi and Gangavati and the trains originated from Gangavati.

In the wake of the derailment, the Railways arranged for buses between Gangavati and Karatagi to ferry the stranded passengers, a release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.