R.K. Patil unanimously elected chairman of Kalaburagi, Bidar and Yadgir unit of KMF for a second term

October 11, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KALABURAGI

R.K. Patil was on Wednesday unanimously re-elected for a second time to the post of chairman of the Kalaburagi, Bidar and Yadgir unit of the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) here on Wednesday.

Mr. Patil was the only candidate to have filed nomination papers. And, he was unanimously re-elected for the second time as chairman of the KMF unit.

Assistant Commissioner Mamata Kumari conducted the elections.

All 18 members, 13 directors of the board, one nominated member and four officials, present in the meeting to elect a representative to the KMF Kalaburagi unit unanimously voted in favor of Mr. Patil.

National Dairy Development Board representative A.L. Halnayak was absent.

