R.K. Padmanabh to chair district Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Arakalgud

February 14, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Hassan

Hassan district unit of Kannada Sahitya Parishat has chosen Vidwan R.K. Padmanabh, noted musician, to chair the 21 st district level Kannada Sahitya Sammelana to be held in Arakalgud on March 13 and 14.

Hassan KSP president H.L. Mallesh Gowda, in a press conference in Hassan on Tuesday, February 14, said the parishat had constituted a three-member committee that included Metikere Hiriyanna, Banu Mushtaq and Dr. Hampanahalli Thimme Gowda to recommend a suitable person to chair the Sammelana. The same had been accepted by the executive committee of the parishat.

The two-day event would be held at the taluk stadium. The programmes include seminars, literary debates and cultural programmes.

Sahitya Parishat honorary secretary B.R. Bomme Gowda, treasurer B.N. Jayaram, Arakalgud taluk KSP president Anil Gowda and executive committee member K.G. Suresh were present at the press conference.