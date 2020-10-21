Karnataka

R.K. Maithreyamma passes away

R.K. Maithreyamma, 92, wife of renowned Carnatic vocalist late R.K. Srikantan, passed away here on October 15, according to her family.

“She was a pillar of support and an inspiring figure for both her husband and children, who have flourished in music,” said R.S Ramakanth, her son and Carnatic vocalist.

Ms. Maithreyamma is survived by two sons and five daughters, including Sugama Sangeeta artiste Ratnamala Prakash.

