Rivers, tributaries flow above danger level in north Karnataka districts

With no let-up in the rains and increased outflow from the reservoirs in Krishna basin in both Maharashtra and North Karnataka, the flood situation in the northern districts only worsened on Wednesday.

The rivers in these districts are flowing above danger level and their tributaries and rivulets too are in spate.

The district administrations of Haveri, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, and Dharwad have declared holiday for all educational institutions. It will be holiday for three days in Belagavi and Dharwad, two days in Haveri, and one day in Uttara Kannada.

As of Wednesday morning, Maharashtra released 45.2 tmcft of water from its seven reservoirs in the Koyna and Warna basin and the inflow into Karnataka was estimated at the rate of 5,18,567 cusecs, according to irrigation engineers.

In Belagavi alone, over 30 bridges and barrages have submerged owing to the increased water levels in all major rivers and tributaries. The rescue teams here could not reach a couple who had taken shelter on the roof of their house in Kabalapur village near Sulebhavi. Laxmi Hebbalkar, MLA, said she was requesting the NDRF to send a helicopter to rescue them. The woes of Belagavi district further increased on Wednesday with rise in water discharge from the Malaprabha (Renukasagar) reservoir at Naviluteertha in Savadatti taluk. The Malaprabha waters entered the streets, houses and shops in Munavalli town downstream. Ghataprabha river surrounded the town of Gokak and its surroundings.

The NH-48 remained blocked owing to a landslip near Kolhapur and flooding at several places. The two roads to Goa via Chorla and Amboli have also been shut.

Meanwhile, people in Yadgir and Raichur are angry that elected representatives have been apathetic towards their plight. They vented their anger against leaders while speaking to reporters at Kollur village.

Officials stranded

A rescue team headed by Assistant Commissioner of Dharwad Zuber Ahmad had to face a tough time on Tuesday night as the team got stranded while attempting a rescue operation. They had to face the whole night on an isle.

The officials said that a team of seven members, including Mr. Ahmad, PSI Jayapal Patil, and the Fire and Emergency Services staff had been to Shirkol village to rescue a person from floods. However, their boat got stuck between two pegs used for tying the cattle. They managed to reach a nearby isle and spent the whole night there.

They were rescued along with the person caught in the floods after another boat brought from Bagalkot was dispatched for their help around 6 a.m. on Wednesday.