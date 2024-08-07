Riverbank villages alerted as water flow in the Bhima near Yadgir city increases

Water flow in the Bhima river course near Yadgir city has increased after the authorities of Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited (KBJNL) released 50,000 cusecs of water from the Sannati Barrage in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inflow at the barrage was 50,000 cusecs. The water level at the barrage stands at 371 m against a full reservoir level (FRL) of 376 m.

The officials have been forced to discharge water from Sonna Barrage in Kalaburagi district after it received more than one lakh cusecs of water, as there was a huge quantity of inflow at the barrage following heavy amounts of water being discharged from the Veer Bhatgar and Ujjaini dams in Maharashtra.

ADVERTISEMENT

The district administration in Yadgir has already taken preventive measures to face a flood-like situation if outflow from the Sannati Barrage is increased in the coming hours.

As many as 40 villages in Yadgir, Shahapur, and Wadagera taluks of Yadgir district are located on the riverbank and bridge-cum-barrages have been constructed across the Bhima near Yadgir, Joladadagi, Kandalli and Anur (B) villages.

The Joaldadagi bridge will submerge if 2 lakh cusecs of water is released. The Kandalli bridge will submerge if 3 lakh cusecs of water is released and the Anur (B) bridge will submerge if 3.50 lakh cusecs of water is released. There will be no harm to any of the bridges if the level of water flow is maintained at only one lakh cusecs of water.

Out of the 40 villages, seven villages in Shahapur taluk, 19 villages in Wadagera taluk and 14 villages in Yadgir taluk will be affected when outflow from the Sannati Barrage crosses four lakh cusecs. At the same time, several hundred acres of agriculture land will possibly be submerged.

The revenue authorities have alerted people living in the Bhima riverbank villages to take precautions while going to the river.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.