River rafting to cost more at Dubare

Water sports enthusiasts have to spend more to get the thrill in the fast-flowing waters as the rafting fee in Kodagu’s popular adventurous sports’ venue has been hiked.

Also, more boats will now be available for rafting with permission granted for operating additional boats at Dubare, Barapole, and Kumaradhara.

The Kodagu district administration has given its approval for operating a total of 75 boats for river rafting at Dubare near Kushalnagar.

As many as 65 boats were regularly operated and an additional eight boats were added for increasing the number of boats to meet the demand from the adventure freaks for river rafting.

At a meeting in Madikeri chaired by Deputy Commissioner B.C. Satish on Thursday, permission was granted for operating one more additional boat for rafting operations.

At Barapole rafting venue, permission was granted for operating three more boats, taking the number of boats to six.

Two agencies have come forward to operate river rafting at Kumaradhaara. In total, permission has been granted for operating four boats.

The meeting gave its nod for hiking the rafting fee at Dubare from Rs 600 to Rs 800. It was resolved to collect a fee of ₹1,200 at Barapole and ₹200 at Kumaradhara.

The Deputy Commissioner told the river rafting operators to ensure that the boats are in good condition and no inconvenience was caused to the adventure enthusiasts. He suggested that a portion of revenue earned in Dubare camp can be used for improving the infrastructure.