River rafting to cost more at Dubare

Special Correspondent MYSURU
September 01, 2022 20:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

River rafting in the Cauvery at Dubare in Kodagu. | Photo Credit: file photo

ADVERTISEMENT

Water sports enthusiasts have to spend more to get the thrill in the fast-flowing waters as the rafting fee in Kodagu’s popular adventurous sports’ venue has been hiked.

Also, more boats will now be available for rafting with permission granted for operating additional boats at Dubare, Barapole, and Kumaradhara.

The Kodagu district administration has given its approval for operating a total of 75 boats for river rafting at Dubare near Kushalnagar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 65 boats were regularly operated and an additional eight boats were added for increasing the number of boats to meet the demand from the adventure freaks for river rafting.

At a meeting in Madikeri chaired by Deputy Commissioner B.C. Satish on Thursday, permission was granted for operating one more additional boat for rafting operations.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

At Barapole rafting venue, permission was granted for operating three more boats, taking the number of boats to six.

Two agencies have come forward to operate river rafting at Kumaradhaara. In total, permission has been granted for operating four boats.

The meeting gave its nod for hiking the rafting fee at Dubare from Rs 600 to Rs 800. It was resolved to collect a fee of ₹1,200 at Barapole and ₹200 at Kumaradhara.

The Deputy Commissioner told the river rafting operators to ensure that the boats are in good condition and no inconvenience was caused to the adventure enthusiasts. He suggested that a portion of revenue earned in Dubare camp can be used for improving the infrastructure.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app