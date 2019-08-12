River changes course, damages houses, arecanut plantations

The flash floods on the Mrutyunjaya river changed the course of the river and washed away three houses in Kolambe of Belthangadi taluk on Friday evening.

The flood waters also took away with it hundreds of arecanut and coconut trees, besides the debris and silt, destroying the paddy fields at Kolambe, Aralapade and Parlani areas in Charmadi Gram Panchayat of Belthangady taluk. “Nobody will now believe that two houses existed there,” Gunashekara, a resident of Kakkinje told The Hindu, showing the place where two houses once stood. One of the houses belonged to a family of daily wage workers, who have now taken shelter at Panchalingeshwara Temple in Charmadi.

Recalling the tense moments of shifting the 75-year-old bedridden Mudara Gowda from one of the houses washed away at Kolambe, Ravi Poojary, a member of the GP told The Hindu that there was chest-deep water and many villagers joined hands to get to the other side.

Mr. Gunashekara and Mr. Poojary said many arecanut plantations and paddy fields close to the river are now under deep silt and sand and the area looks like a beach. “I lost arecanut to kole roga (fruit rot disease) last year. Now my arecanut plantation and house is filled with sand, silt and other debris. Many arecanut palms got uprooted. There is no hope of harvesting arecanut this year. I am worried about how I will rear my cows now,” said 66-year-old Babu Poojary, who has shifted his four cows to the same temple.. “The affected are small farmers who have one or two acres of land,” said Mr. Gunashekara.