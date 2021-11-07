Risking his life underwater in service of the dead

Hassan

T.S. Bhaskar, who has been trained by his mother in swimming, has so far retrieved 81 bodies

When he was a little boy, T.S. Bhaskar’s mother told him that the bodies of those who die underwater should be retrieved and given a proper burial or cremation and never be allowed to decay. With this firmly etched in his mind, the 45-year-old has retrieved 81 bodies so far.

An expert swimmer herself, it was his mother Susheela who taught him swimming and diving at Thotadur near Kalasa in Chikkamagaluru district.

The police in Chikkamagaluru, Udupi, Mangaluru, and other neighbouring districts call Mr. Bhaskar first when a body has to be traced in water. He has been doing this since his early 20s.

Mr. Bhaskar recalls that his mother had learnt swimming from her father, who was an expert diver and helped the police fish out bodies those days. “My mother taught us how to swim in static water as well as in rivers with strong currents,” said Mr. Bhaskar.

But unlike professional scuba divers, who use gadgets and safety tools before getting into the water, Mr. Bhaskar has nothing except his skills to bank on. Before leaving for the place, he prays to his family deity and makes a vow to the deity of the place where he is supposed to dive. With a towel tied to his waist and a knife, he gets into the water.

“Often, I have to spend hours in the water to take out a body. On one occasion, I was stuck in water for more than seven hours,” Mr. Bhaskar said. He was one of the expert divers involved in the operation to trace V.G. Siddhartha of Café Coffee Day in Netravathi river in July 2019.

Mr. Bhaskar is an agriculture worker, who earns by working in coffee estates. He does not own land and lives with his wife Saroja and their three daughters in a house built with wooden poles and plastic sheets. After every expedition in deep waters, he requires at least two days to resume his routine work. “I cannot swallow hard food for a couple of days. It takes time to return to the estate,” he said. Whenever he retrieves a body, people contribute a few hundred rupees, appreciating his efforts.

Many organisations have felicitated him, appreciating his work, and presented him with mementoes, garlands, and shawls; but there is not enough room inside his house to keep them all.

Recently, the gram panchayat sanctioned him a house under a scheme. So far, only the basement has been constructed. He is waiting for the remaining amount to complete the construction. When asked if he wants help from the government, he says all needs was encouragement to teach his skills to more people. “I will do this work as long as I have strength. I wish more people learn the skill. As my mother said, bodies should never be left in the water to decay,” he said.