‘Rising trend of organ donation shows that compassion continues to exist in society’

August 13, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - Belagavi

SDM Medical College and Hospital organised an organ donation day function in Dharwad on Sunday.

Experts spoke on the need for increased organ donation and its benefits.

Organisers hailed the generous attitude of the families of organ donors.

SDM University Vice-Chancellor Niranjan Kumar said that the rising trend of organ donation shows that humanity and compassion still exist in society. It shows that hope prevails for humanity, he added.

Resource person Sumana K.R. said that one cadaver donation can help save up to eight lives. She urged students to aim to become doctors with a sense of service and commitment.

She said that it was a matter of concern that the rate of organ donation remains very low, at around 0.26% per 10 lakh. There are around 15,000 transplant procedures in the country every year. Hence, there is a need for higher number of such donations, she said.

S.K. Joshi, V.G. Prabhu, Saketh Shetty and other university officials, heads of the institutions, faculty and students were present.