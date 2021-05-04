Rising cases worry officials in Belagavi

Belagavi

04 May 2021 23:01 IST

Officials in Belagavi district are worried as the number of active COVID-19 cases touched 4,033 on Tuesday. That is more than the number of beds available in government and private hospitals in the district.

At a meeting with district in-charge Minister Govind Karjol, Deputy Commissioner K. Harish Kumar said that there were around 4,000 active cases in the district.

An active case is a patient under medical care in a health care institution.

At the virtual meeting, the Deputy Commissioner said that the administration would explore the possibilities of increasing the number of beds by opening COVID care centres and supporting such efforts by NGOs. The 300 beds with oxygen in the BIMS Government Medical College Hospital in Belagavi are full, said hospital director S.V. Muniyal.

Health Department officers say that the situation may go out of hand if cases in hospitals keep increasing.

On Tuesday, Belagavi witnessed an all-time high of 615 cases. As many as 294 patients were discharged. Officers said that three persons died, taking the toll to 363. Among taluks, Belagavi had the highest of 260 cases. Ramdurg reported the the least number of cases with 19.