Rise in water level in the Krishna

July 07, 2022 20:11 IST

Farmers, fishermen advised not to get into the river course

Rainfall in some areas and release of water from Maharashtra have led to an increase in inflow in most of the reservoirs on the Krishna in Belagavi district on Thursday. There were no reports, however, of loss of human life or livestock or damage to property or crops anywhere.

Maharashtra released around 13,000 cusecs of water into the Pancha Ganga from Radha Nagari Reservoir by Thursday evening. Irrigation officials said that the volume can go up as it continued to rain in Western Maharashtra, the river’s catchment area.

Pancha Ganga is one of the five tributaries of the Krishna. As per old estimates, according to officials, water enters villages when the release crosses one lakh cusecs in a day.

At least nine bridge-cum-barrages are submerged in Chikkodi, Raibag, Athani and Nippani and surrounding areas. However, vehicle movement has not been affected as commuters are using alternative roads, officials said.

Raja Lakhamagouda Reservoir over the Ghataprabha river in Hidkal was 1,549 cusecs. The outflow was 1,097 cusecs. The dam has 5.7 tmcft of water against a full capacity of 7.7 tmcft. The outflow at Dhupadal weir was 3,428 cusecs.

At the Renuka Sagar Dam on the Malaprabha in Saundatti, the inflow was 7,729 cusecs against an outflow of 194 cusecs. The dam has 12.49 tmcft of water against a full capacity of 37.3 tmcft.

The district administration has advised farmers and fishermen not to get into the river course as the water levels can further rise anytime.

National Disaster Response Force teams conducted mock rescue operations and demonstrations of rescue techniques in some schools and temples in villages along the river course in Chikkodi.