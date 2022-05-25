Rise in traffic violations: police step up drives

The police in Mysuru on Wednesday stepped up drives against traffic offences in a bid to stem the increasing number of violations being reported across the city.

The checking of traffic violations had been slowed down over the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the top police brass resolved to intensify the checks on seeing two-fold rise in violations such as helmetless driving, triple riding, drunk driving and driving while speaking on mobile phones besides signal jumping and other violations.

The cops attached to all traffic police stations had been asked to step up the drives.

Following instructions of Police Commissioner Chandragupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police M.S. Geetha Prasanna and Assistant Commissioner of Police S.E. Gangadharaswamy had convened a meeting of all traffic police inspectors and briefed them on the execution of the drives.

The police are focusing on the Outer Ring Road and city centres for checks on drunken driving with a lot of liquor shops coming up along the ORR. Drunk driving was also causing accidents, threatening the safety of the public.

The drives are expected to continue for a few more days even as the police feel that the steep rise in fee for traffic offences may deter the motorists from violating the rules.