Rise in tomato prices leaves a sour taste

It has been a couple of years of highs and lows for tomatoes, a staple fruit in many kitchens. From record highs to as low as ₹10 per kg, the prices have varied. Now, after a brief stable period, tomato prices have shot up again by almost 100% in the last two weeks due to a severe supply crunch in the market.

While the selling price in wholesale markets was around ₹40 per kg, in retail markets, tomatoes were selling at anywhere between ₹70 to ₹90 per kg on Sunday. Even on online retail marts, the selling price was anywhere between ₹80 to ₹100 per kg, depending on the size and quality.

“The price gradually went up over a period of three weeks. With upcoming festivals, it might go up further. There is a supply shortfall in the market as farmers have not cultivated tomatoes much in the State in the last two months due to the rain. Along with that, tomatoes have also been disease ridden which hampers quality and shelf life. Hence, the price has gone up. It might come down after the festival,” said Manjunath Reddy, a vegetable trader in K. R. Market.

Impact of disease

Rain is not the only reason why tomato cultivation has taken a back seat in the State. The crop has been attacked by one or the other disease in the last few years, according to farmers.

“In the last five to six years, it has been one disease after another for tomatoes. First it was blight, then there was spot disease and for the last two years, it has been bingi leaf curl disease which has attacked tomato crop. The disease attacks the plant during the flowering stage and reduces the yield by almost 80 to 90%,” explained Nalini Gowda, president, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Kolar district.

Exports hit

When tomatoes sold at a record price last year, many farmers enthusiastically cultivated the crop. But after making huge investments, they were disappointed by the yield. With the crop getting infected, its shelf life dropped to just 48 hours, thereby even affecting exports.

“We used to export tomatoes to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and other neighbouring countries. We also used to send it to other states in India. But now, even with all the precautions taken by the farmers, tomatoes are rotting within two days. With all these factors, the price rise of tomatoes has been of little to no help to farmers,” Ms. Gowda said.

The farmers say that the officials of the Horticulture Department often blame weather factors for the diseases that afflict the crop and ask them to spray pesticides. They expect the officers to instead teach them ways to prepare their lands and soil for the next batch of cultivation to prevent diseases.

“Without government support, we will soon see a day where there will be no tomato farmers in Kolar district. I used to grow tomatoes every year on at least two acres of land. Now I have completely stopped this,” Ms. Gowda lamented.

No Chinese garlic in Bengaluru markets?

In the last month or so, there have been a lot of talk about Chinese-grown garlic, which arrived in the markets in the State.

Chinese-grown garlic is more appealing owing to its cheaper price and ease of peeling and crushing. However, this variety is banned in the State due to its high pesticide content. “When a certain variety looks good and is also selling at a lower price, we automatically choose to buy it. The government should create more awareness about its ill effects,” said Monica. K, a regular buyer.

After complaints from farmers, government officials recently conducted a raid in Udupi APMC and confiscated five quintals of Chinese garlic. Now, in Bengaluru too, the Food Safety and Standards Department of Karnataka has started inspecting garlic in the APMC.

“The officials came and conducted a survey and for almost 10 days now. We have not seen any Chinese-grown garlic in the APMC. While the shape of this garlic is different from the Indian garlic, the price is lesser by 5 to 10%,” said Deepak J. Shah, Secretary of Bengaluru Wholesale Garlic Traders’ Association.

The regular Indian garlic is currently selling at ₹200 to ₹360 per kg depending on the quality as there is a slight supply crunch. The price is neither expected to go up or drop in the coming days.