ADVERTISEMENT

Rise in rent of paddy harvesting machines worries farmers

Published - November 12, 2024 07:00 am IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Paddy cultivation under way in Yadgir district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The increase in cost of renting paddy harvesting machines has worried farmers in Yadgir. According to the farmers, the rent for a harvesting machine is ₹2,300 per hour, up from ₹1,800. The machines have come in the district from other areas of Karnataka and also from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

ADVERTISEMENT

The farmers who have land on both banks of the Krishna and the Bhima used pumpsets and cultivated paddy. The area on which paddy was cultivated for the monsoon was 1,02,744 acres, which is 101.32% more than the target of 1,01,426 acres.

“The reason for the increase in the machine rent is that most of the farmers are harvesting the paddy. With no alternative, we are paying the higher rent and harvesting the paddy to prepare the land for the next crop,” a farmer in Wadgera taluk has said.

The crash in prices of paddy in the open market has compounded farmers’ problems and this happened because of the increase in supply to the markets. Earlier, the price was ₹1,800 per bag weighing 75 kg. But the present rate is between ₹1,650 and ₹1,750.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The price in the open market is not sufficient. Every farmer has spent thousands of rupees. Therefore, the government should open procurement centres and fix prices considering the expenditure,” another farmer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US