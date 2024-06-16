Rise in price of petrol, diesel a way to revenge against voters after loss in LS polls: Raghavendra

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra of the BJP has alleged that the State government increased the sales tax on petrol and diesel as a measure of settling scores with the voters, who rejected the ruling Congress party in the Lok Sabha polls.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Sunday, Mr. Raghavendra said the ruling Congress was expecting to win 20 seats in Karnataka in the Lok Sabha elections. However, the people rejected them. Since then, several leaders of Congress have been talking in the tone of insulting the voters. “Now the State government has decided to increase the price of petrol and diesel to take revenge against the voters,” he said.

The decision would affect all sections of society. Farmers who use tillers, fishermen depending on diesel-operated boats, middle-class people who ride two-wheelers, and those who run taxis will be affected by the increase in price, Mr. Raghavendra said. He urged the State government to withdraw the decision in the interest of the poor people of the State.

Protest

BJP district president T.D. Megharaj said that the district unit of the BJP would hold a mega protest at Gopi Circle in Shivamogga opposing the State government’s move. The party’s youth wing, farmers’ wing, women’s wing and OBC wing had planned innovative ways to register their opposition to the price rise during the protest.

Answering a question on the increase in fuel prices during the BJP rule at the Centre, Mr. Megharaj maintained that the BJP never increased the price of petrol and diesel in order to take revenge against voters.

Former Minister Araga Jnanendra and others were present at the press conference.