Rise in outflow at Tungabhadra Reservoir

Owing to good rainfall in the catchment areas of the Tungabhadra and the resultant inflow of around 84,000 cusecs into the Tungabhadra Reservoir near Hosapete in Vijayanagara district, the authorities concerned on Sunday raised the crest gates of the dam to discharge excess water into the river course.

As per information provided by the Tungabhadra Reservoir authorities, the spillway discharge was increased to around 71,000 cusecs by raising 20 crest gates in addition to the 11,000 cusecs of water flowing into different irrigation canals.

The dam authorities on Saturday raised 18 crest gates to maintain an average outflow of 49,966 cusecs, including the canal discharge.

Considering the increased inflow into the dam on Sunday, they decided to raise two more gates to maintain discharge at around 82,000 cusecs.

The dam authorities, meanwhile, alerted people downstream to be cautious as the spillway discharge may cross 1,00,000 cusecs considering the rainfall in the Tungabhadra catchment area.

The information gathered from different sources showed that the Tungabhadra catchment area received good rainfall in the last two days. Water is being supplied to different canals, especially the Left Bank Low-level Main Canal, which alone irrigates over six lakh acres of land in Koppal and Raichur districts.

Water storage in the reservoir is expected to be sufficient for two crops in the command area.

