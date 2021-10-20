Rise in demand for additional flights from Mysuru to Goa

Currently, Alliance Air operates flights between the two cities

Goa is emerging as the ‘go to’ place for a lot of Mysureans and this is reflected in the originating air passenger traffic.

So much so that buoyed by the demand for flight seats the authorities are scouting for airline operators to operate a second flight on the Mysuru-Goa sector.

This is not a post-COVID demand for travel but has been visible ever since the flight from Mysuru to Goa was launched more than two years ago. “The rush is such that lot of tourists and passengers who fly out of Mysuru to Goa find it difficult to find return tickets and hence fly to Bengaluru and then make the road journey to Mysuru,” said Mysuru airport director R. Manjunath.

Stakeholders in the tourism sector are also vocal in their demand for additional flights to Goa and say this is based on inquiries made by holidaymakers and people travelling out of Mysuru.

“The existing Alliance Air flight from Mysuru to Goa is almost full and people are forced to either delay their holiday or take the route via Bengaluru which is tedious and cumbersome,” said B.S. Prashanth of Safe Wheels. The demand has reached a new high after the pandemic began to ebb and the vaccination drive gained traction giving confidence to people to venture out, he added.

So much so that the authorities are now marketing the Mysuru-Goa sector to the airlines instead of other routes so that the built-up demand and assured occupancy on the Mysuru-Goa sector will give confidence to the flight operators of the air traffic potential from Mysuru to other cities.

At present, there is demand for flights to Coimbatore, Tirupathi, and Shirdi with the last two sectors catering to the pilgrims and tourists. K.S. Nagapati, a tourism expert and author of many books on tourism, opined that apart from direct flights there is a need for a daily train connecting Mysuru with Goa. “This will also help shore up the tourism traffic of Mysuru as assured connectivity will ensure tourists from Goa and surrounding places to explore Mysuru which is not the case now,” he added.

Making a strong case for regular and reliable flights between Mysuru and Goa, Mr. Nagapathi said that in the post-COVID world, once the international tourism resumes even if a fraction of the international visiting Goa are lured to visit Mysuru through marketing and publicity, the local tourism sector will get a fillip.

Overall traffic

Meanwhile, the overall passenger traffic from Mysuru is also on the rise. The outbound flights from Mysuru to Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Bengaluru tend to have high occupancy rates and in most instances the flights are full. The Airports Authority of India’s traffic survey indicated that 9,503 passengers used the Mysuru airport during April-August last year and this increased to 29,754 during the same period this year.