Rioting case booked for attack on house over social media status

The Uppinangady police on Wednesday booked cases of rioting and criminal trespass against five persons when they attempted to storm a house over a social media status favouring construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad told The Hindu the FIR was registered against Ubaid and four others. Police were trying to locate them who were on the run, he said.
Ubaid and his friends damaged the gate of one Mukund’s residence at Adarsha Nagara, Nekkiladi, on Tuesday night. A video of the incident went viral on social media.
Mr. Prasad said the victim had put up a WhatsApp status on the Ram temple about one-and-a-half months ago. Since then, messages on the issue were being exchanged between him and Ubaid, who were friends. This culminated in Tuesday night’s incident, he said.
Meanwhile, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje condemned the incident saying there was no protection for people in the district. Attacking a family inside a house just for a WhatsApp status was unheard of, she said in her tweet and added she has urged senior police officers to take immediate action.
