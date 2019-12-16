RIMS doctors remove rod from man’s chest

A team of doctors at Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) saved the life of a 50-year-old man by conducting a critical surgery and removing a 1.5-metre-long metal rod from his chest here on Monday.

Koteshwara Rao, a lorry driver from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, underwent the surgery for one-and-a-half hours. The team of doctors was led by Vijay Kumar Rathod, general surgeon and assistant professor of RIMS.

Mr. Rao was injured when the lorry he was driving collided with a Telangana State-owned transport bus near Gurmitkal in Yadgir district on Sunday evening.

“His condition was critical as there was continuous bleeding from the wound. The metal rod had pierced from the right side of his chest to his back touching the lungs,” Dr. Rathod told The Hindu.

“On seeing his condition and after going through necessary medical examinations, which showed several fractured chest bones, we decided to operate on him. The critical surgery began at 11.30 p.m. on Sunday and the rod was successfully removed,” he said.

The condition of the patient is stable and it will take some time for him to completely recover, said Dr. Rathod who congratulated the other doctors — Ashif, general surgeon, and Kaleem Siddiqui, anaesthetist.