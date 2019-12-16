Karnataka

RIMS doctors remove rod from man’s chest

Koteshwar Rao recuperating at RIMS in Raichur on Monday.

Koteshwar Rao recuperating at RIMS in Raichur on Monday.  

more-in

He was injured when his lorry collided with a bus

A team of doctors at Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) saved the life of a 50-year-old man by conducting a critical surgery and removing a 1.5-metre-long metal rod from his chest here on Monday.

Koteshwara Rao, a lorry driver from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, underwent the surgery for one-and-a-half hours. The team of doctors was led by Vijay Kumar Rathod, general surgeon and assistant professor of RIMS.

Mr. Rao was injured when the lorry he was driving collided with a Telangana State-owned transport bus near Gurmitkal in Yadgir district on Sunday evening.

“His condition was critical as there was continuous bleeding from the wound. The metal rod had pierced from the right side of his chest to his back touching the lungs,” Dr. Rathod told The Hindu.

“On seeing his condition and after going through necessary medical examinations, which showed several fractured chest bones, we decided to operate on him. The critical surgery began at 11.30 p.m. on Sunday and the rod was successfully removed,” he said.

The condition of the patient is stable and it will take some time for him to completely recover, said Dr. Rathod who congratulated the other doctors — Ashif, general surgeon, and Kaleem Siddiqui, anaesthetist.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 16, 2019 10:19:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/rims-doctors-remove-metal-rod-from-mans-chest/article30323226.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY