Rights panel urged to stop police lathicharge on lockdown violators

As police officers punish violators of lockdown by raining lathi blows on them, making them do sit-ups and hop like frogs, Congress leader and former MLC Ramesh Babu has complained to the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission on alleged violation of human rights by the police across the State.

“Lathi charge by the police in the name of lockdown is violation of human rights in the State. The electronic and print media have been showing police atrocities,” he said and urged the Human Rights Commission to take note of the incidents.

“It is very unfortunate that taking undue advantage of the guidelines issued by the State government, the police are taking law into their hands, are behaving inhumanly, and acting outrageously,” Mr. Babu, who is also an advocate, said in the complaint.

Instead of beating people with lathis police have to create awareness among the general public and utilise the services of volunteers and NGOs to cut the chain of COVID-19, he suggested.

The Congress leader urged the Human Rights Commission to take appropriate measures to safeguard the rights of the general public.