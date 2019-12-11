‘Rights, duties two sides of same coin’

“Rights and duties are two faces of the same coin and it is everybody’s duty to protect human rights,” M.C. Nadagowda, civil judge and member-secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the World Human Rights Day celebrations here on Tuesday. “All are equal before the law. If you respect the law, the law will respect you,” he said.

The judge said that crimes are happening because of a lack of proper knowledge. “Hence, awareness campaigns are being conducted.”