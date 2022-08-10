Right-wing groups seek nod to celebrate I-Day at Idgah Maidan

Right wing groups submitted a letter to Bengaluru Urban District Commissioner on Wednesday seeking permission to celebrate Independence day on August 15 at Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet.

Members of Sri Rama Sena and Vishwa Sanatan Parishad submitted the letter to deputy commissioner K. Srinivas. The development comes days after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) announced that the Chamarajpet Idgah maidan belonged to the Revenue Department.

Revenue Minister R. Ashoka had earlier said that the Idgah Maidan belongs to the revenue department and if anyone wants to celebrate any event, they have to take permission from Bengaluru DC, who will take a decision.

Earlier, B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, Chamarajpet MLA, had said the national flag will be hoisted on Republic Day, Independence Day, and on November 1 at the Idgah Maidan. Mr. Khan said that he will convene a meeting on August 10 at his office regarding the flag hoisting in the presence of local leaders.