Karnataka

Right wing group accused of assaulting bus passenger

A group of men belonging to a right wing group allegedly assaulted a 23-year-old after finding him travelling along with a woman from another community in a bus bound for Bengaluru on Thursday night.

According to the Commissioner of Police .Shashi Kumar, the incident occurred at Pumpwell junction in the city. “The boy has been admitted to a private hospital (in Falnir). He is stable and out of danger,” he said. The girl has been sent home, he said.

Mr. Kumar said teams led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar and Assistant Commissioner of Police (South) Ranjith Bandaru were making efforts to trace the accused.

