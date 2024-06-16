ADVERTISEMENT

Right-wing activists stage protest over attack on cow vigilantes in Dharwad

Published - June 16, 2024 12:20 am IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

An altercation over the transportation of cattle in Dharward turned violent on Friday night leading to injuries to three youth, which consequently resulted in right-wing activists and BJP leaders protesting in front of a police station in Dharwad.

According to the police, right-wing activists reportedly intercepted some Muslim youth who were transporting cattle at the APMC yard in Dharwad on Friday night. Subsequently, three Hindu youth were attacked resulting in injuries to them.

As per the sources, Somashekar Chennashetty, Ganesh, and Amit sustained injuries and were treated at a government hospital in Dharwad. On getting information, Hindutva activists, along with BJP workers and leaders, staged a protest in front of the Dharwad Suburban police station seeking action against the attackers.

The protesters alleged that although cow slaughter was prohibited under law, some anti-social elements were engaged in the illegal transportation of cows to the slaughterhouses. They alleged that instead of acting against those violating the law, the police remained mute spectators.

Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar came there to pacify the agitators. BJP MLA and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Arvind Bellad, along with former MLA Amrut Desai and others, came there to join the protest and demanded that an FIR be filed immediately against those who attacked the Hindu youth.

He threatened to launch an agitation if the police failed to register a case and arrest the accused. Later, the protest was withdrawn following assurance of requisite action by the Police Commissioner.s

