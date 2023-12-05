ADVERTISEMENT

Right-wing activist Chaitra K. and her associate granted conditional bail in ₹5 crore BJP ticket fraud case

December 05, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate granted the duo bail, on the condition that they would not influence the witnesses in the case in any manner.

The Hindu Bureau

Hindutva orator Chaitra K. brought to CCB office for interrogation in Benglauru. File Photo | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Right-wing activist Chaitra K, prime accused in a case of allegedly cheating a businessman of ₹5 crore after promising him a BJP ticket to contest the Assembly elections, was granted bail along with her associate Srikanth on December 5, 2023.

Cashing in on her proximity with a BJP and RSS leader, Chaitra and her associates lured Govindababu Pujari and took ₹5 crore from him promising him a BJP ticket to contest the MLA seat from his home constituency, Byndoor, in the Karnataka Assembly elections. However, they failed to honour the promise.

Based on a complaint by Mr. Pujari, the CCB arrested Chaitra on September 12 from Udupi along with her associates. They questioned her in detail before filing a charge-sheet and seizing the money as well as valuables which she had purchased using the sum.

Chaitra, along with her associates, had filed a bail application and the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate granted the two conditional bail on Monday.

The duo had furnished two sureties along with ₹2 lakh bond each and agreed to the condition that they would not influence the witnesses in the case in any manner.

