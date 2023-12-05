Right-wing activist Chaitra K. and her associate granted conditional bail in ₹5 crore BJP ticket fraud case

December 05, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

Right-wing activist Chaitra K, prime accused in a case of allegedly cheating a businessman of ₹5 crore after promising him a BJP ticket to contest the Assembly elections, was granted bail along with her associate Srikanth on December 5, 2023.

Cashing in on her proximity with a BJP and RSS leader, Chaitra and her associates lured Govindababu Pujari and took ₹5 crore from him promising him a BJP ticket to contest the MLA seat from his home constituency, Byndoor, in the Karnataka Assembly elections. However, they failed to honour the promise.

Based on a complaint by Mr. Pujari, the CCB arrested Chaitra on September 12 from Udupi along with her associates. They questioned her in detail before filing a charge-sheet and seizing the money as well as valuables which she had purchased using the sum.

Chaitra, along with her associates, had filed a bail application and the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate granted the two conditional bail on Monday.

The duo had furnished two sureties along with ₹2 lakh bond each and agreed to the condition that they would not influence the witnesses in the case in any manner.

