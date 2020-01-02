Rift comes to the fore

The Mayor, Pushpalatha Jagannath, and the MCC Commissioner, Gurudutt Hegde, got embroiled in a war of words at the fag end of a meeting to discuss Swacch Survekshan 2020 which had dissolved in chaos.

The room was bereft of council members who had left the venue over non-release of mayoral grants. Though the media was present in full strength, an exasperated Mayor lashed out at the Commissioner for being ‘rigid’ on the issue following which he got up from his chair and walked towards his chamber.

The Mayor took objection to it and was heard saying that such an attitude was not correct. The Commissioner shot back, saying “speak to me with respect”'. The situation threatened to snowball into an ugly spat but Mr. Hegde said he would rather discuss the issue with her in the chamber and not in the open hall, and the Mayor agreed.

Later, the Mayor told media persons the Corporation works on a no-profit no-loss basis and the councillors are seeking funds for public works and not for their personal use. They are facing public wrath and obviously they have let off steam by boycotting today’s meeting.

The Mayor said she was empowered to sanction ₹1 crore per ward and it is public money for public works that can be released. “'But the Commissioner keeps citing paucity of funds.”

“The Corporation is never flush with funds and yet it should be managed but how can the Commissioner be so rigid about it’’, she questioned.

In reply to a question the Mayor said she is unable to comprehend the reason for the difference of opinion between the Commissioner and the councillors. Every councillor is keen about the city and all of them have worked for its cleanliness in the past. Perhaps the Commissioner and the councillors are on different wave lengths and there is lack of coordination, the Mayor added.