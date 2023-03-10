Rift between Guttedar brothers over BJP ticket in Afzalpur constituency out in the open

March 10, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The differences between BJP State vice-president Malikayya Guttedar and his younger brother and former Zilla Panchayat president Nitin Guttedar over securing party ticket to contest in the coming Assembly elections from Afzalpur constituency have come to the fore now.

The BJP leaders in Afzalpur constituency are divided into two groups with one supporting Mr. Mallikayya Guttedar and the other backing Mr. Nitin Guttedar to contest the Assembly elections on the party ticket.

Mr. Malikayya Guttedar, a six-time MLA, had the Congress flag flying on his house for more than three decades but quit the party to join the BJP a few months before the last Assembly elections in 2018. Following in his footsteps, Mr. Nitin Guttedar too quit the grand old party and joined the BJP.

However, the BJP cadre in the constituency are confused and disappointed with the internal bickering between the brothers.

Mr. Nitin Guttedar, on Thursday, came before the media saying that Mr. Malikayya Guttedar should give up his thought of contesting the Assembly elections on BJP ticket and instead, support him as he had promised him during the last elections.

“I am very much confident of getting the BJP ticket this time and I request my brother (Malikayya Guttedar) to double my strength and help me emerge victorious as he had promised me earlier,” he said.

Not only youngsters even senior party workers and voters are in my support. The wave is in my favour. So I should get a chance to contest from the constituency this time,” Mr. Nitin Guttedar said.

He said that the BJP has appointed Mr. Malikaiyya Guttedar as the party State vice-president. Mr. Malikayya Guttedar should be asked to campaign in all the 41 Assembly constituencies across Kalyana Karnataka region and put in efforts to bring more number of seats for the BJP, he said.

However, Mr. Nitin Guttedar evaded answering a question about his plan, if he failed to get the party ticket. The party workers and his supporters will take a decision on his behalf, he said.