RIE Mysuru to host National Yoga Olympiad from today

Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Mysuru is hosting the National Yoga Olympiad (NYO) organised jointly by the Ministry of Education, government of India, and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in Mysuru from June 18 to 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

The theme of this year’s NYO is “Yoga for Self and Society”. During the Olympiad, yogic practices like asanas, pranayama, kriya (cleansing process), dhyana (meditation), and bandha (only for secondary stage) will be assessed from the participating students.

Barring the inaugural event which will be held at the KSOU Convocation Hall, all other events and competitions related to the NYO will be held at RIE in Manasagangotri here.

ADVERTISEMENT

NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani told a press conference here on Monday that Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot will be inaugurating the National Yoga Olympiad on Tuesday at 11 a.m., in the presence of Secretary, DoSEL, Ministry of Education. “We are expecting Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan to participate in the valedictory of the event and distribute prizes. The Union Minister’s participation will be confirmed on Tuesday,” he added.

Prof. Saklani said nearly 500 students and about 100 teachers accompanying them are participating in NYO. The participation this year compared to last year’s NYO was less because of the Lok Sabha elections since the teachers were busy with election duties and registrations could not happen as expected. Nevertheless, 23 States and Union Territories have confirmed their participation, he added.

The NCERT Director said the NCERT’s Yoga event as a prelude to the International Day of Yoga which is celebrated on June 21, was moved from Delhi to other parts of the country with Bhopal hosting last year’s NYO and RIE Mysuru hosting 2024 NYO. All arrangements are in place for the three-day event. NYO began in 2016 and the inspiration was drawn from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who gave yoga an international stature with June 21 declared International Day of Yoga.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to NCERT, it is acknowledged that Yogic asanas are beneficial to all in maintaining overall quality health with a thrust on holistic personality development. Practicing and promoting yoga would strengthen the chords of unity in diversity. The National Yoga Olympiad envisions translating “pancha kosha” in practice as mentioned in the National Curriculum Framework Foundational Stage 2023. “Panch Kosha” refers to “annamaya kosha” (physical layer), “pranamaya kosha” (life force energy layer), “manomaya kosha” (mind layer), “vijnanamaya kosha” (intellectual layer), and “anandamaya kosha” (inner self).

Each layer exhibits certain distinct characteristics for helping in personality development of the child, the release by RIE principal Y. Sreekanth said.

The Olympiad aims to help to develop an understanding of yogic practices, its application in life which in turn facilitates physical, emotional and mental development of children. It will also help in the development of healthy habits and human values in children, it stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years, the National Yoga Olympiad has seen an overwhelming participation of students from all the government and government-aided schools of the states and UTs. Besides the states, the national level agencies including Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samithi, National Education Society for Tribal Students, CBSE, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination, Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan, and Demonstration Multipurpose Schools of Regional Institutes of Education.

Many senior officials and dignitaries from various institutions and the University of Mysuru are expected to participate in NYO.

RIE Mysuru principal Y. Sreekanth, NYO Coordinator Kalpana Venugopal and S. Nagaraj were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.