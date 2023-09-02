September 02, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - MYSURU

The Regional Institute of Education (RIE), NCERT, Mysuru is among 11 institutions in south India to offer a four-year integrated programme in teacher education aligned with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE), New Delhi has granted recognition to 42 Central and State universities and institutions, including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and IGNOU, for the first phase piloting of Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) as envisioned in NEP 2020.

In view of the launch of ITEP, the Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Mysuru hosted a one-day session on ITEP, which was organised by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), New Delhi.

Kesang Yangzom Sherpa, Member Secretary, NCTE, New Delhi spoke on ITEP, and shared information on the programme with the delegates.

Officials of NCTE and the Core Committee Members of ITEP Curriculum and Syllabi Development had been invited to interact with the delegates and Prof Srinivas S. Balli, Vice-chancellor, Nrupathunga University, Bengaluru North, RIE-Mysuru Principal Y. Sreekant and Coordinator Anil Kumar.

ITEP is a four-year integrated programme after class 12 of school education. It offers a dual major programme. The first major is in education with school age specialization, and the second is in an opted discipline. Admission to ITEP is through the National Common Entrance Test, conducted by the NTA.

Each student will specialize in one of the following school stages, which will qualify them to become teachers of that stage. They include Foundational Stage Specialization (for teaching pre-school to grade 2); Preparatory Stage Specialization (for teaching class 3 to 5); Middle Stage Specialization (for teaching class 6 to 8) and Secondary Stage specialization (for teaching class 9 to 12).

By 2030, according to the NEP 2020, only educationally sound, multidisciplinary and four-year integrated teacher education programmes shall be in force, according to Prof Sreekant.

ITEP curriculum framework draft prepared in consonance with the NEP 2020, National Higher Education Qualification Framework (NHEQF), and National Credit Framework (NCrF), has been circulated among stakeholders.

The information sharing session at the RIE Mysuru on September 2 was devoted to sharing and exchanging particulars and handholding on ITEP implementation. ITEP curriculum framework and syllabi, and other relevant points on the ITEP implementation as per directives of the NEP 2020 among the institutions in the southern region, were discussed.

The NCTE had invited vice-chancellors, registrars, directors of IITs/NITs, deans, HoDs, principals and coordinators of the ITEP of 11 institutions in the Southern region that are offering the programmes. In addition, the prospective Central and State institutions, which will offer the ITEP programmes in the near future, were also invited to the session.