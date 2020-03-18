Rider to inter-caste marriages leads to heated debate

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar with Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary in the Legislative Council on Wendesday.

Bengaluru

18 March 2020 23:28 IST

Govt. has sought consent from parents in such cases

The State government-sponsored mass marriage, Sapthapadi, scheduled in April and May at Muzrai temples, came under sharp criticism for being restrictive to inter-caste marriage as the government has sought consent from the parents in such cases.

Under pressure from the Opposition, Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary finally said they would “go by the law”.

It all began when the Minister said in the Legislative Council: “For inter-caste marriages, there is a condition that the consent of parents is mandatory.” It was in reply to a question by Congress member Jaimala, who sought to know whether inter-caste marriage, remarriage of widows and divorcees are permitted under the scheme.

The marriages at Muzrai temples will be held on 24 April and 24 May, and so far, 710 applications have been received. The government will be spending ₹55,000 on each couple.

Leader of the Opposition S.R. Patil pointed out that under the Hindu Marriage Act no such consent is required in case of inter-caste marriage. “If the bride and the bridegroom have attained the age of 18 years and 21 years, respectively, they have the right to get married. Why is parents’ consent needed?”

The Opposition members criticised the government for taking the conservative approach in a mass marriage funded by the government. “What will you do if the parents do not consent?” asked senior Janata Dal (Secular) member Basavaraj S. Horatti even as another JD(S) member Bhoje Gowda said it was illegal to seek such consent if the couple has attained marriageable age.

Terming the move to seek consent as being “conservative,” JD(S) member Marithibbe Gowda also questioned the government rationale to spend money on the couple utilising the hundi collection.