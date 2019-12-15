‘Rickshaw Run’ flagged off in Hubballi

A total of 90 volunteers, including 22 women, left Hubballi on Sunday for their onward journey to Karnavati in Gujarat in their autorickshaws as part of a fund-raising “Rickshaw Run”.

Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Jagadish Shettar, his wife Shilpa Shettar and functionaries of Seva Bharati Trust wished them good luck and symbolically flagged off their journey in 30 autorickshaws.

Sewa UK is organising the “Rickshaw Run 2019” from Kanyakumari to Karnavati in Gujarat for raising funds for a school meant for the visually impaired children at Cochlea, Pune, Maharashtra.

The autorickshaws reached Hubballi from Shivamogga on Saturday evening and the participants were welcomed by functionaries of the Seva Bharati Trust, Hubballi, Chandrashekhar Gokak, Raghu Akmanchi, Govardhan Rao and others.

The volunteers for the “Rickhaw Run” are residents of England, Australia, America and Canada who want to contribute towards strengthening the school for the visually impaired. The “Rikshaw Run” began from Kanyakumari on December 10 and it would reach Karnavati on December 21.

The “Rickshaw Run” will conclude after covering a distance of 2,500 km and covering five States. The objective is to raise £ 1.50 lakh for the school. From Hubballi, the volunteers proceeded to Goa.