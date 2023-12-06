Rich tribute paid to B.R. Ambedkar 67th Mahaparinirvana Divas

December 06, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - HUBBALLI

On the 67th Mahaparinirvana Divas (death anniversary) of the architect of Indian Constitution B.R. Ambedkar, rich tributes were paid to the great leader through various programmes across the districts of Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag and Uttara Kannada on Wednesday.

Various government agencies, organisations and associations held programmes to mark the occasion and the contribution of B.R. Ambedkar to the country were remembered. Talks were held to recall the life and works of the great leader and need to tread the path he had laid was emphasised.

Across the region, officials, office-bearers and members of various organisations, and politicians lined up before the statues of Ambedkar to pay tributes to the late leader.

In Dharwad and Hubballi, members of various groups including Dalit organisations took turns to garland the statues of Ambedkar. In Dharwad, Ambedkar’s statue is located near Kadapa Maidan, and in Hubballi before the head post office.

In the programme held by the Dharwad district administration, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde, Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar, Superintendent of Police Gopal Byakod, Devanand Ratnakar and others paid tributes to the portrait of Dr. Ambedkar.

The Department of Dr B.R. Ambedkar Studies of Karnatak University in Dharwad held a special talk on Ambedkar’s thoughts. Vice Chancellor of Karnataka State Law University C. Basavaraju said that the thoughts and ideologies of Dr. Ambedkar were very much essential today.

He was one of the few tall leaders who rose to the highest position and dedicated his life to the upliftment of suppressed classes. In the Indian Constitution, Dr. Ambedkar ensured that people of all class, sects and gender were equal and abolished gender and caste-based discrimination which had plagued the Indian society, Prof. Basavaraju said.

Terming Dr Ambedkar as a great humanitarian, he said one should not label him as a leader of a particular community. He also said that the concept of government and private institutions should be abolished after bringing necessary amendments to the Constitution.

The president of Karnataka Buddha Samaj Ha.Ra. Mahesh said that despite the reforms introduced through the Constitution, it was unfortunate that even in this modern era, caste continued to the yardstick to climb up the social ladder. The Vice-Chancellor of Karnatak University K.B. Gudasi presided over the programme.

In the districts of Haveri, Gadag and Uttar Kannada, respective district level officials took part in the Mahaparinirvana Divas programmes. Talks were also held.