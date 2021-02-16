Karnataka

Rich people with BPL cards should return them: Yediyurappa

B.S. Yediyurappa  

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said the rich people who have taken BPL cards flouting the rules should return them.

He told presspersons in Shivamogga on Tuesday that the State government would continue with old rules with regard to issuing BPL cards, meant to claim benefits of various government schemes including foodgrains at subsidised prices. “Those who do not deserve the facility should return the cards voluntarily. Otherwise, the officers will take action against such people,” he said.

The Deputy Commissioners had been given directions to identify ineligible beneficiaries and take action, he added.

