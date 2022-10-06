Rice worth ₹7.25 lakh and 921 cases of eggs seized

The Ballari Police on Wednesday seized two lorries illegally transporting rice meant for Public Distribution System (PDS) and a huge stock of eggs near Ibrahim Check-post of Siruguppa taluk in Ballari district.

The police have registered a case against five people: Vinod Mallikarjun, a native of Karadi Gudda village in Manvi taluk of Raichur, Jalali Jarandhan (Huligeppa) of Siruguppa town, Mohammad Ali Mehboobsab from Tekkalakote in Ballari, Haladal Veerabhadrappa from Ballari and Venkat Reddy from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh.

During interrogation, truck drivers Vinod Mallikarjun and Shivaputrappa revealed that the illegal rice stock and eggs were loaded by Jalali Janardhan, Mohammad Ali Mehboobsab and Venkat Reddy near Bagewadi in Siruguppa taluk of Ballari district and it was being transported to Haladal Veerabhadrappa at Manvi.

The police have confiscated 421 cases of eggs from one truck and 500 cases of eggs and rice worth ₹7.25 lakh from the other truck.