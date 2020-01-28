Rice through ration shopsto be reduced to 5 kg

The State government will reduce the amount of rice given through ration shops to five kilograms from seven kilograms per person per month, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Shashikala Jolle said in Belagavi on Tuesday.

“We are considering a proposal to, instead, distribute two kilograms of wheat or dal. But a final decision is yet to be taken,” the Minister told journalists after inaugurating the Stree Shakti Mela, a rally for self-help group members.

Similarly, the government will use technological tools to weed out ineligible ration cards, according to the Minister. “We will tie up with the Regional Transport Office to identify four-wheeler owners who have ration cards and cancel them. We will also link ration cards with Aadhaar cards to ensure that only the deserving ones get them,” she said.

She said that there were some glitches in distributing foodgrains through ration shops in the last two months due to lack of internet availability or server problems.

“We have received complaints that 30-40 shops are facing such problems and people have to wait for hours for distribution. To address this, we have issued instructions to officers that foodgrains distribution should not stop due to technical problems. Foodgrains should be distributed to deserving beneficiaries and the transaction should be entered in books manually. It can be uploaded later,” she said.