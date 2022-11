November 19, 2022 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST

The authorities raided a rice mill in Mandya on Friday night and seized 140 quintals of rice and 3 quintals of ragi meant for distribution under Anna Bhagya scheme though the PDS. The raid was conducted under the supervision of Additional DC H.L Nagaraju. The authorities conducted the raid based on a tip-off and reached the private mill at Kalluhalli. They saw rice and ragi being unloaded and seized it while another truck loaded with rice was chased and stopped near Maddur.