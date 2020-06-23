RGUHS virtual convocation on June 25

Bengaluru

23 June 2020 23:21 IST

The 22nd annual convocation of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) will be held on Thursday at the NIMHANS Convention Centre with only around 200 people at the venue. Most of the students will participate virtually.

Vice-Chancellor S. Sacchidanand said only the chief guests and senior officials and faculty would be present at the venue, along with the gold medal winners. “The other students can log in and take part in the convocation virtually,” he said, adding that around 60 gold medal winners have confirmed they would attend the convocation in person.

“There will be around 200 people at the venue. The capacity of the convention centre is over 1,000. Hence, maintaining social distancing will not be a problem,” he said.

Governor Vajubhai Vala will be preside over the convocation, while Balaram, former director of Indian Institute of Science will be the chief guest and will deliver the convocation address.

Dr. Sacchidanand said that 36,434 candidates would receive their degrees at the convocation. Among these, 54 will receive Ph.D, 146 will receive degrees in superspeciality courses, 5,891 in postgraduate courses, 354 in postgraduate diploma courses, 190 in fellowship courses, six in certificate courses, and 29,793 in various undergraduate courses.

He also said the university had drawn up a shortlist of 15 projects related to COVID-19 and would fund them. “A total of ₹ 2 crore has been allotted for this. Various projects, including one on biodegradable PPE kits, have been shortlisted,” he said.

Exam dates

Dr. Sacchidananda also said that RGUHS would wait for the government’s guidelines regarding lockdown and related restrictions, expected to be decided on June 30, before taking a call on its exams. “We have already announced the exams. The dates will be finalised based on the decision of the government. As of now, it will be as per the schedule,” he said.