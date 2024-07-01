GIFT a SubscriptionGift
RGUHS VC tells pharmacy students to explore new antibiotics

Meritorious students conferred gold medals at the Graduates’ Reception of JSS College of Pharmacy in Mysuru

Published - July 01, 2024 08:02 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
RGUHS Vice-chancellor M.K. Ramesh and others at the graduates reception of JSS College of Pharmacy in Mysuru on Monday.

RGUHS Vice-chancellor M.K. Ramesh and others at the graduates reception of JSS College of Pharmacy in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The graduates’ reception of the JSS College of Pharmacy was held here on Monday.

M.K. Ramesh, Vice-Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) was the chief guest. C.G. Betsurmath, executive secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha presided over the function. B. Manjunatha, registrar, JSS AHER, Sudheendra Bhat, CoE, JSS AHER, and Vishal Kumar Gupta were the guests of honor. T.M. Pramod Kumar, principal, JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysuru. and G.V. Pujar, vice principal, JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysuru were also present.

On the occasion, Mr. Bhat, Controller of Examination, JSS AHER, Mysuru administered the “Pharmacists’ Oath” to all the graduating pharmacy students.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Ramesh said that he was extremely happy to be part of the graduates’ reception and congratulated the students for their hard work and perseverance for having reached this milestone in their lives.

Before independence, the average lifespan was 32 years because of polio and malaria. Now polio is completely eradicated and malaria is under control. It became possible because of the significant contribution of the pharmacists in the healthcare system. Today, India is exporting drugs to many countries and the contribution of pharmacists has been significant, he explained.

He told the students to constantly update their knowledge and urged them to work towards developing newer antibiotics with the rise in antimicrobial resistance. India is ranked 5th in the world economy and it may soon become the third largest economy and the pharma industry’s contribution to this achievement would be noteworthy, he argued.

The toppers in D. Pharm (Sahana M.), B. Pharm (Alisha Anthony), Pharm D. (Wudaru Pranathi Reddy), and M. Pharm (Aditi Dash of Department of Pharmaceutics, S. Amesha of Department of Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs, Atyam Sai Madhu Prasanth of Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Choudhari Bharti Shesharam of Department of Pharmaceutical Quality Assurance, Thummuru Ekshita Sai of Department of Pharmacology,  Saladula Hima of Department of Pharmaceutical Analysis, Rutuja Harishchandra Yadav of Department of Industrial Pharmacy, and Vaishakhi of Pharmacy Practice) were conferred the gold medals for securing highest marks in their respective degrees.

