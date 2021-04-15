RGUHS to offer healthcare services for sportspersons in hostels

Bengaluru

15 April 2021 20:16 IST

Athletes residing in the 34 sports hostels in the State will soon get guidance from health experts on nutrition, fitness and health. The Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Bengaluru, on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports to provide quality healthcare services to resident sportspersons.

University officials said this was mainly for the benefit of those from rural areas, to help them take care of their nutrition and fitness. Sportspersons may contact the authorities at the district sport hostels, who can then reach out to specialised doctors at medical colleges in their districts.

Through this project, health experts and sports medicine experts will guide sportspersons to keep healthy and fit by maintaining a balanced diet. They will also suggest activities that can be personalised for each athlete. It will also include daily health check-ups as well as raising awareness on the kinds of sports injuries, the field of sports medicine, treatment methods, and the best practices.“There is no dearth of talent in our country, but when we look at the number of medals we are winning at the Olympics, it is not enough for a country like India with such a large population,” said Health Minister K. Sudhakar.

